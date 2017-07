Las perlas son el nuevo accesorio que causa furor en Instagram

Here is my personal behind-the-scenes of the makeup I did for a @BecauseMagazine Fashion Film featuring the gorgeous @ShaughnessyBrown @Elite_London using a string of pearls along the tail end of each eyebrow Credits include: @BecauseMagazine Stylist: @SaraGilmour Makeup: @BeaSweetBeauty using @MACCosmetics Hair: Takuya Uchiyama Styling Assistant: Fatima Monjas Model: @ShaughnessyBrown @Elite_London #fashionfilm #fashionmakeup #makeupartist #mua #makeup #3dmakeup #pearls #pearl #pearlmakeup #maccosmetics #saragilmour #tankmagazine #becausemagazine #shaugnessybrown #elitelondon #elitemodels #eyebrows

A post shared by My name is BEA SWEET (@beasweetbeauty) on Dec 10, 2014 at 6:09am PST