El increíble parecido de una sensual fisicoculturista con Jennifer Lopez la volvió famosa

La joven Janyce Garay es una fisicoculturista que sube a los escenarios para competir con su cuerpo, a diferencia de Jennifer Lopez, que lo hace para enamorar a sus fanáticos con la música.
La modelo fitness llegó a hacerse viral después de que varios usuarios compartieron sus fotos de Instagram comparándola con la oriunda de Bronx. Ella, lejos de negarlo, se unió a los memes.
It's not just about reaching goals, but who you become and how you evolve along the way! ✨💪🏽💓🙏🏾🔝
A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on
Sus 118 mil seguidores de Instagram aseguran que es la "hermana perdida" de la ex esposa de Marc Anthony. "¿Así que decís que todo el mundo tiene un gemelo y que el mío es Jennifer Lopez?", escribió Garay en una de sus publicaciones.
A pesar de tener un cuerpo sumamente trabajado y definido para presentarse en las competencias oficiales del NPC (Comité Nacional de Físicos), los rasgos que se reflejan en su rostro son los que le dan un parecido indiscutible.
Give the world a reason to remember your name! 😌💓🙏🏾💪🏽🏆#FocusedOnMyGoals #WorkHard #StayOnYourGrind #GetBetter #Npc #Figure #teamcobra #lachampionships #7DaysOut #inspire #driven #ambition #bodybuilder #fitness #dreambig
A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on
"When you realize you got nothing to lose, you will turn into a beast!" 😈💪🏽💅🏾💓🙏🏾🏆 #ProCardChasing #Npc #FigureCompetitor #8DaysOutBaby #Focused #OnMyGrind #Hustle #HatersCantBringMeDown
A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on
"Sometimes I forget how strong of a woman I am until I'm put in situations where I have no choice but to boss up." 👊🏽🤘🏽🤷🏽♀️💓🙏🏾💪🏽 🏆🏆🏆Turn your Post notifications on , got so much coming up, be ready! 🎥😘😌❤️ #9DaysOut #Npc #lachampionships #figure #bodybuilding #athlete #teamcobra #jayfromhouston #bodybuilder #losangeles #california #workhard #motivation #driven #ambition #focus #Blessed #procardchasing #champ #positivevibesonly #preplife
A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on
So what you guys are telling me is that everybody has a twin and @jlo happens to be mine??? 🤔😩😂😍 I'll take it! 🤷🏽♀️💓Do you have a celebrity twin? If so, who is it?! #jlo #jenniferlopez #jennyfromtheblock #jayfromhouston #jlovers #tsrcelebritycostumes
A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on
La texana, lejos de ser una buena cantante, trabaja arduamente su cuerpo en el gimnasio. En 2016 participó del torneo estadounidense de NPC Figure, y también forma parte del grupo de atletas de MuscleTech. En su "BIO" describie su entrenamiento semanal.
"Lunes: Piernas y pantorrillas/ Martes: Brazos y triceps/ Miercoles: Espalda y biceps/ Jueves: Tendones y glúteos/ Viernes: Brazos y triceps/ Sábado: Espalda y biceps/ Domingo: descanso"
Woke up like this, 13 Days Out! 10 workouts left! Yes I'm a FIGURE COMPETITIOR, These last 2 weeks I'm giving EVERYTHING and I MEAN EVERYTHING into EVERY SET & EVERY REP not matter how tired I'm feeling, I'm giving MY ALL! 💪🏽🔥This is it baby!!!! This will be my last full body pic I post until end of peak week! 😈💪🏽💓🙏🏾🏆🏆🏆 #TeamCobra #Jayfromhouston #Npc #Figure #lachampionships #losangeles #Houston #vegas #olympia #2WeeksOut #athlete #sponsored #Muscletech #bodybuilding #physique #bikini #fitness #driven #focused #hardwork #motivation #inspire #dreamBIG #commitment #muscles #abs #fitexpo #fitbossmom 🌟"Empower those who are around you. Elevate them, and never stop seeking to surround yourself with people who inspire you to be BETTER! Life is to short not to get out there and live your BEST LIFE. You deserve it and the return on investment is PRICELESS."🌟 – @gerardadams 🙏🏾💓
A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on
How I look in the Morning after having a cheat meal last night. 😧 Definitely enjoyed my burger 🍔 and fries 🍟, it was delicious 🤤but i already missed my healthy meals lol it's GYM time! 😈💪🏽🔥 #Back&ShouldersToday #9weeks #np #figure #houston #LA #teamcobra #muscletech #fnf #SqueezMeSkinny #gallongear #mpressivefaces #bbronzedtanning #athlete #vs #nike #adidas #cheatmeal
A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on
La joven culturista acepta felizmente su parecido con Jennifer Lopez y lo aprovecha. Uno de sus últimos posteos fueron diversos memes en los que aparece junto con la actriz, bailarina y cantante de 47 años.
⚡️100k!? 😱😱😱 💓🙌🏽🙌🏽🤘🏽I'm so speechless, I want to thank all of my followers/fans/friends/family and even the haters for the love an support! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Now I am worldwide being shown on all the Hispanic channels, radio stations, blogs, all over social media! 😩This is where it all started with this meme About 4 weeks ago LOL, then more memes were being made shortly after that, most of my pictures were popping on the explore page all the time apparently, people assuming I was @jlo but little did they know I'm a Figure Competitor That lives in Houston, Tx name "JAY" not JLO. Lol I appreciate everyone who stands up for me with all this negativity going around, I see your comments trust me I just don't have the time to reply back to everyone to say TY, but now I'm telling all of you🙏🏾💓! As you know I'm in prep getting ready to hit the stage in L.A California on July 22nd – LA Championships I worked my ass off every single day for this show no matter what was going on in my life (good&Bad) or how I was feeling…I want everyone to notice me for my dedication An hard work for bodybuilding not some "want to be jlo" that people claim of me to be . Even thow, I do have the most respect and love for Jennifer Lopez , people who know me know I admire her An look up to her ever Since the movie Selena came out. I keep getting asked "how do you deal with all this negativity and hate jay?" well because I'm so focused on my own goals An dreams that no matter what is being thrown my way, it won't ever break me because I've been through worst situations that most of you will never know! That's why I remain humble, I'm just a girl from Houston trying to make it big in the fitness industry to become Ms. Figure Olympia! Just Remember, anything is possible, you have to work for what you want, invest and stay away from distractions and negative people in your life, nobody will ever understand but that's okay your doing this for you, not them so in the end who cares what people have to say about you. I'm over here being hated so much but god is blessing me with opportunities in my life! So who is really Winning?! 🤷🏽♀️💪🏽🙏🏾💓 Love you all! Thx again! – Jay 🖤
A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on
Don't be fooled by the gains that I got, I'm still Jay from the block …😝 LOL 🤷🏽♀️💕💪🏽👊🏽🤙🏽🤘🏽t
A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on
LEA MÁS:
La venenosa obsesión por los esteroides: los deportistas que arruinaron sus vidas
La impactante transformación de una luchadora de MMA que en 18 meses se convirtió en "La Gigante"