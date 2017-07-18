El increíble parecido de una sensual fisicoculturista con Jennifer Lopez la volvió famosa

La joven Janyce Garay es una fisicoculturista que sube a los escenarios para competir con su cuerpo, a diferencia de Jennifer Lopez, que lo hace para enamorar a sus fanáticos con la música.

La modelo fitness llegó a hacerse viral después de que varios usuarios compartieron sus fotos de Instagram comparándola con la oriunda de Bronx. Ella, lejos de negarlo, se unió a los memes.

It's not just about reaching goals, but who you become and how you evolve along the way! ✨💪🏽💓🙏🏾🔝 A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on Jul 16, 2017 at 11:03pm PDT

Sus 118 mil seguidores de Instagram aseguran que es la "hermana perdida" de la ex esposa de Marc Anthony. "¿Así que decís que todo el mundo tiene un gemelo y que el mío es Jennifer Lopez?", escribió Garay en una de sus publicaciones.

A pesar de tener un cuerpo sumamente trabajado y definido para presentarse en las competencias oficiales del NPC (Comité Nacional de Físicos), los rasgos que se reflejan en su rostro son los que le dan un parecido indiscutible.

Give the world a reason to remember your name! 😌💓🙏🏾💪🏽🏆#FocusedOnMyGoals #WorkHard #StayOnYourGrind #GetBetter #Npc #Figure #teamcobra #lachampionships #7DaysOut #inspire #driven #ambition #bodybuilder #fitness #dreambig A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on Jul 15, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

"When you realize you got nothing to lose, you will turn into a beast!" 😈💪🏽💅🏾💓🙏🏾🏆 #ProCardChasing #Npc #FigureCompetitor #8DaysOutBaby #Focused #OnMyGrind #Hustle #HatersCantBringMeDown A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on Jul 14, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

So what you guys are telling me is that everybody has a twin and @jlo happens to be mine??? 🤔😩😂😍 I'll take it! 🤷🏽‍♀️💓Do you have a celebrity twin? If so, who is it?! #jlo #jenniferlopez #jennyfromtheblock #jayfromhouston #jlovers #tsrcelebritycostumes A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

La texana, lejos de ser una buena cantante, trabaja arduamente su cuerpo en el gimnasio. En 2016 participó del torneo estadounidense de NPC Figure, y también forma parte del grupo de atletas de MuscleTech. En su "BIO" describie su entrenamiento semanal.

"Lunes: Piernas y pantorrillas/ Martes: Brazos y triceps/ Miercoles: Espalda y biceps/ Jueves: Tendones y glúteos/ Viernes: Brazos y triceps/ Sábado: Espalda y biceps/ Domingo: descanso"

La joven culturista acepta felizmente su parecido con Jennifer Lopez y lo aprovecha. Uno de sus últimos posteos fueron diversos memes en los que aparece junto con la actriz, bailarina y cantante de 47 años.

Don't be fooled by the gains that I got, I'm still Jay from the block …😝 LOL 🤷🏽‍♀️💕💪🏽👊🏽🤙🏽🤘🏽t A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:14pm PDT

