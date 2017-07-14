Si bien no es la primera vez que aparece un persona muy similar a alguna celebs, cada vez que esto se repite, llama la atención. Ahora, le tocó a Jennifer López y se podría decir que fueron separadas al nacer de los iguales que son.
Se trata de una bellísima deportista llamada Janice Garay, que sorprende con sus postales en Instagram. Es fisicoculturista y tiene un parecido tremendo JLo.
VER MÁS: Otra predicción de Los Simpson: ahora la cola de Sol Pérez
“¿Así que lo que ustedes me están diciendo es que todo el mundo tiene un gemelo y que Jennifer López es la mía? ¡Lo tomo! ¿Tienes algún gemelo en la farándula? Si es así, ¿quién es?”, preguntó en uno de sus posteos.
The road to success is a very long road. Your not going to see too many friends. It’s only YOU with your shadow. Once you get there many people will love you. Also MANY people will HATE you. Because your success is a HUGE spotlight, shining on their failures. ???????????????????????????????????????????#SpreadLoveNotHate #PositiveVibesHere #YouGiveMeMotivationToGoHARDER #GettingBetter #ProCardChasing #ILoveTheHaters #KeepMakingMeShineBaby ????????????
Man with all these comments of me and @jlo I think it’s that time I should meet @jlo and take a picture together, what do you guys think?! ???????????? Who can make that happen?! ???????????? Let’s ALL tag her in the comments! ???? #JLO #JENNIFERLOPEZ #JAYFROMHOUSTON #twinning #JLOVERS #MyIdol #tsrcelebritylookalikes
La entrada Apareció la doble de Jennifer López y es igual de linda que la original aparece primero en TKM.
Fuente: Informacion General – Revista TKM Argentina