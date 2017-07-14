Home Información General Apareció la doble de Jennifer López y es igual de linda que...

    Apareció la doble de Jennifer López y es igual de linda que la original

    COMPARTIR

    Si bien no es la primera vez que aparece un persona muy similar a alguna celebs, cada vez que esto se repite, llama la atención. Ahora, le tocó a Jennifer López y se podría decir que fueron separadas al nacer de los iguales que son.

    Se trata de una bellísima deportista llamada Janice Garay, que sorprende con sus postales en Instagram. Es fisicoculturista y tiene un parecido tremendo JLo.

    VER MÁS: Otra predicción de Los Simpson: ahora la cola de Sol Pérez

    “¿Así que lo que ustedes me están diciendo es que todo el mundo tiene un gemelo y que Jennifer López es la mía? ¡Lo tomo! ¿Tienes algún gemelo en la farándula? Si es así, ¿quién es?”, preguntó en uno de sus posteos.

    La entrada Apareció la doble de Jennifer López y es igual de linda que la original aparece primero en TKM.


    Fuente: Informacion General – Revista TKM Argentina

    ¿Qué opinas de esta nota?

    comentarios | Deja tu opinión acá abajo